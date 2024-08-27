Love Island USA’s Taylor Smith Celebrates 1st Anniversary With the Man of Her 'Dreams' Carsten Bergersen; Deets Here

Taylor Nicole Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple and it definitely is true that their journey as a couple is straight up dreamy. While they may have finished in third place on Love Island USA season 5, they’ve clearly come out on top when it comes to love.

Even with the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, which is quite difficult and many people in today’s world agree to the lengths of challenges LDR brings forth, Taylor and Bergie have indeed shown that when it’s real, love can overcome any obstacle.

On August 24, their one year celebration was graced with love messages that brought out the kind of love people would wish upon. Bergie did this through his adorable yet romantic post on Instagram. The post includes a number of shots of the couple together and even some solo pictures of Taylor; however, it was his words that did the trick.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to the girl who has made me the happiest for the last 365 days!" Bergie began, his affection for Taylor shining through every word. "This past year we have laughed and we have loved."

For Bergie, the past year has been one of growth and adventure, not just in the romantic sense but in very personal ways. "I have developed a relationship with airports, where I’m either really excited to go or never want to leave!" he joked, highlighting the bittersweet nature of long distance love. But even the distance couldn’t dim the light of their relationship. His post made it clear that their bond has only grown stronger, thanks to countless FaceTime calls and shared memories.

"We have had so many FaceTime calls this past year that have gone on for endless hours but still never feel long enough!" he wrote.

Bergie then went on and reflected on the many adventures he and Taylor have shared, from spontaneous getaways to cherished moments that have become integral to their relationship. He also talked about how they met on Love Island in August 2023 and added how their story has so many lengths to it that it would require an entire season to do justice to their love.

Not to be outdone, Taylor also took to Instagram to share her own anniversary post, filled with photos that captured the magic of their first year together. From a heart made of rose petals to a journal entry that read, "This is the day the man of my dreams walked into my life," Taylor’s post is similar to the pages of a teenage girl’s journal who is deeply involved in love or who knows, maybe a new crush it is.

"Carsten," she began being extremely emotional, "This past year has been the craziest, most fantastic year I could have ever imagined. If you were to ask me before going on Love Island, ‘Do you think you’re actually going to find love on the show?’ I probably would’ve said the odds are very slim. But boy, was I wrong!"

For Taylor, Bergie represents the greatest gift life could offer. She described him as a precious gift, saying he’s been a blessing she hadn’t expected but felt was destined.

She even went on to highlight how Bergie continually challenges her to grow and become a better person.

These posts by both of them definitely speak volumes about how much love and respect they have for each other and indeed provide an assurance of their genuine and lovely connection, which surely budding couples should romanticize.

