Machine Gun Kelly Reveals WHY He Ditched AMAs—And It Has Everything to Do With His and Megan Fox’s Baby Girl

Machine Gun Kelly skipped the American Music Awards 2025 to take care of a personal issue. The musician, born Colson Baker, opted to leave the ceremony following a red carpet walk to take care of his infant with fiancée Megan Fox.

Before slipping out of the event, Kelly informed E! News on the red carpet that his two-month-old daughter had contracted a slight fever. He placed his parental obligations ahead of his planned visit.

Instead of attending the entire show, MGK opted to appear for a quick visit to the event's red carpet before going back home to his daughter and providing support during her recovery.

MGK said, "She has a little bit of a fever. So I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."

Wearing an upscale outfit consisting of black pants, a white button-down shirt under a black waistcoat, Converse shoes, and a pearl chain, the Cliché singer had been slated to perform during the awards ceremony. His premature departure came as a surprise but reinforced his dedication to domestic life.

In spite of the minor health issue, the artist revealed that his daughter was, in general, good and labeled fatherhood as his greatest purpose. MGK also has a 15-year-old daughter named Casie from a past relationship with ex Emma Cannon. "I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it's my purpose," he added.

MGK's adventures into new genres of music and artistry

Aside from fatherhood, MGK has continued to stay in the music industry. His latest single, Cliché, dropped on May 23 and is a continuation of his changing style. He spoke about how fans always take some time to completely understand his artistic vision, but he is glad about the increasing support for his efforts.

"It's a bop, dude. I'm overwhelmed with the acceptance that people have for my art that I always seem to just confuse people with at first, and then in the big picture, they end up understanding," he told the outlet.

While fans might have been disappointed not to see Machine Gun Kelly perform at the AMAs 2025, Benson Boone, Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp, and more graced the stage with lit performances.

