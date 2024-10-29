Madonna Celebrates Son Rocco Ritchie's Paris Art Exhibit With Heartwarming Post, Calls It 'Antidote For Sadness'

Madonna delighted fans recently by posting photos of her son Rocco Ritchie and his artwork, showcased in an exhibition in Paris. In a recent post, she recalled stopping by her son Rocco's art exhibit, The Tourist, while she was in London and cited attending the exhibition as a welcome and exciting place.

The queen of pop, now 66 years old, attended her son’s art exhibit and mentioned how relaxing and inspiring it was. She took to Instagram to post a bunch of previously unseen rare photos of herself hugging Rocco as well as a bunch of pictures with her posing with various artworks. The singer donned a stunning black leather coat with fur and matching glasses, pairing it with heeled boots and a scarf.

Her caption read, "Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition “The Tourist” and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!" In one of the pictures posted on Instagram, the singer made an appearance next to Rocco's artwork, which features blue colors and is inspired by impressionism.

In the same post, she was joined by Michele Lamy, the wife of designer Rick Owens, who also posed with the Like a Prayer hitmaker. She also shared a glimpse of her quality time with her son by posting pictures of the two sitting beside each other at a dinner table.

Most recently, the singer celebrated her son’s life in a brief message on the occasion of Rocco’s 24th birthday, praising him for all the ‘growing pains’ and chaotic shifts in personality. She noted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO—the long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all—your curiosity and Artistic Soul have been the glue that held us together."

She added, "Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you - for Eternity."

During a recent interview in W Magazine, Madonna spoke of her artist family and how wonderful it is to tour with her children. She did admit that there can be difficulties like every other family; however, it is the creative aspect of their family that draws them all together.

