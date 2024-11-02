Mariah Carey Channels THIS Iconic Adams Family Character For Halloween; Shares Her Annual ‘It’s Time’ Holiday Video

Mariah Carey, also known as the Queen of the festive holidays, has officially kickstarted her countdown to Christmas! On November 1, the Glitter singer took to social media to share her annual "It’s Time" video on Instagram, after celebrating Halloween a day earlier as Morticia Addams from the spooky and fictional Addams Family.

She donned a glittery black dress, a Kay Jewelers diamond necklace, wore dark makeup, and sported the character’s iconic long, straight black hair wig. In the video, she danced with a man dressed as Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband. She magically opened a cupboard door, revealing a Santa costume inside.

The video then transitioned from spooky to festive as Carey appeared in a classy Santa costume, singing "It’s time" while sitting on a sleigh. Gomez transformed into a snowman, and Carey’s record-breaking holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You from her 1994 best-selling album Merry Christmas started playing, marking the beginning of the Christmas countdown.

"IT’S TIME!!!!” she captioned the post with a clock, confetti, and Christmas tree emojis.

The singer never disappoints the audience with her announcement videos. In last year’s video, a vault door swung revealing her frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit. People dressed in all black with pumpkin and Scream movie masks — symbolic of Halloween — try to melt the ice with blowdryers. The ice finally breaks and Carey emerges crooning It’s Time.

Advertisement

This year, Carey has teased the holiday countdown and prompted excitement on a lot of occasions. Most recently, she collaborated with Kerry Washington for a political campaign ahead of Election Day, urging people to cast their votes.

As the Without You singer was about to launch her song, she was interrupted by Washington who said it wasn’t her season yet.

"It's not your season yet, Mariah. It's voting season," she said. When Carey confirmed that she had registered to vote, the Scandal actress said, "That's amazing, because it's my season before it's her season." The singer posted the video on Instagram with a caption that read, "It’s the season to cast your ballots!”

This year, Carey has a lot in store as she recently announced that she had collaborated with Virgin Hotels to create All I Want for Christmas-themed bars across the country, ahead of the song’s 30th anniversary.