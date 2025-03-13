Matt LeBlanc's Spin-Off Show Joey on Digital: Where and How to Watch First 2 Episodes Of FRIENDS Star

Joey, a spin-off series, was recently released on the official YouTube channel of Friends. The surprise release was made on Tuesday, and fans got excited to see their favorite character, Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, on-screen again.

Interestingly, only two episodes of Joey were released on YouTube, which is the first time that the spin-off series saw the light of the day since it was released back in 2004.

For those unaware, Joey had two grand seasons and 46 interesting episodes. The series aired from 2004 to 2006 and was created by Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri.

While the series’ pilot episode grabbed a grand 18.6 million viewership, its buzz went downhill in the following episodes. Moreover, a few reports suggest that the viewership of Matt LeBlanc starring Joey declined rigorously, throughout the remaining Season 1 and Season 2.

When the series was fresh, NBC had slated it into their Thursday night programming slot. This was the slot that even Friends was made to fit into. However, later in 2006, Joey was moved to Tuesday nights, and later it was canceled.

A report by Variety suggests that eight episodes of Joey were not even aired in the United States, but were made available on other international networks.

After the cancelation of Joey, Kevin S. Bright, who happens to be the co-creator of Friends, expressed himself stating, “On ‘Friends’ Joey was a womaniser but we enjoyed his exploits. He was a solid friend, a guy you knew you could count on.”

He further added, while talking to The Age that Joey was “deconstructed” as a guy who was unable to get a job and also became a person who couldn't ask a girl out.

As per Bright, Joey became a “pathetic” character, which made the co-creator feel like the character was moving in the wrong direction. However, his thoughts were ignored.

Joey starred Matt LeBlanc alongside Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Andrea Anders.