FRIENDS Star Matt LeBlanc Leaves His Sitcom Co-stars Worried Over His ‘Exhausted’ Look; Here’s What Sources Say

Matt LeBlanc, popularly known to play the role of Joey Tribbiani in the iconic sitcom Friends, has sent a wave of concern among his costars over his recent look. While the actor tends to keep a low profile on social media and in public, the Man with a Plan actor recently was spotted car shopping with his daughter, where he looked quite exhausted and dishevelled.

LeBlanc last appeared on the screens with his team of Friends in the reunion episode of the show, and the last post on his social media account had been of him paying tribute to the late actor and his friend, Matthew Perry.

The sources close to the Hollywood star talked to InTouch Weekly, where they revealed that while the Joey actor used to be in a happy mood and would crack jokes and make other people laugh, he has not been that person lately.

One of the insiders shared, “He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy, but now it seems like he doesn’t feel worthy to be around them.”

Another one of the sources claimed to the media portal that the actor’s Friends costars have reached out to their colleague to offer their support to LeBlanc. An insider further in the conversation opened up, “Nobody is body-shaming Matt or accusing him of any unhealthy habits.”

They further stated, “What’s worrying for Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the Friends crew is that he’s become so withdrawn, and they hear from him less and less.”

Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc met with his co-stars from the sitcom in November 2023 at the funeral of Perry, who passed away due to an overdose of Ketamine and was found unresponsive in his bathtub. The actor was joined by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

Talking about the Top Gear actor’s social circles, a source close to the actor shared, “He’s been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, but aside from that, he’s just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing.” They continued to say, “That’s just plain sad for everyone to see.”

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc shared a strong bond of friendship onscreen as well as offscreen. After the former’s death, the actor shared a couple of snippets of the duo together from the show and wrote a heartfelt caption.

Matt LeBlanc appeared on Friends from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons.

