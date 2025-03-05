Matt Lucas Apologizes to Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown for Remarks About Her Body; Says, ‘That’s Not My…’

Matt Lucas recently took to social media and publicly apologized to Millie Bobby Brown. The apology came after the British actor shared his remakes about Bobby Brown’s physical appearance.

Taking his thoughts to Instagram, Lucas mentioned that he came across the post of Millie Bobby Brown and wanted to “provide some context.”

Further explaining his side, Lucas stated that 25 years ago he had penned as well as acted in a sketch show called Little Britain. Remembering one of its characters, Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore pink, he compared it to the Stranger Things actress, who in a recent photo wore attire of the same color and even had blonde hair.

“I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases,” Matt Lucas added.

Further continuing, Lucas stated, “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant.”

He also mentioned that he wouldn't have posted it if he had known about the way it would upset Millie Bobby Brown, adding that in some way it has offended her for which “ I apologise. Matt x.”

Lucas’s apology followed Brown’s social media post in which she called out the criticism, she had received. Stating that she grew up in front of the world, people around her don't seem to grow with her, and hope that she should be frozen in time and should always look like the younger version of herself, as she did during the first season of Stranger Things.

Calling herself a target, the actress also shed light on multiple headlines that surfaced from the premiere of her latest film The Electric State.

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” the actress from Enola Holmes stated in her Instagram video.

The Electric State will be released on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.