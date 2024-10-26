Matthew Perry's Los Angeles Home Sold At THIS Price A Year After His Tragic Death; Details

Trigger Warning: This article mentions drugs and death

Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home, where he spent his final moments before his tragic and untimely death at age 54 last year, has been sold for $8.55 million. According to People, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. was sold in an off-market deal. Perry purchased the home for $6 million in 2020, as reported by The New York Times.

Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates handled the listing for Perry’s estate, while Brooke Elliot Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.

Perry’s death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine, as revealed by an autopsy report obtained by the former publication in December 2023. The actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home. At the time of his passing, a source told the outlet that the FRIENDS star had recently made renovations to the house and was very content with it. Perry had referred to his home as “heaven,” the source added.

Another property belonging to the actor, located in Hollywood Hills, was listed on the market in May 2024 for $5.2 million. Property records indicate that he purchased this home in June 2023, just four months before his death.

Following Perry’s passing, his family expressed their heartbreak in a statement to People, expressing their loss of a “beloved son and brother.”

The autopsy further revealed that contributing factors in Perry’s death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

In May 2024, authorities launched a formal investigation to determine the source of the powerful medication, as the amount found in Perry’s blood was equivalent to a dose used during general anesthesia, according to the autopsy report.

In August, five people were charged and arrested in connection to Perry’s death, including two doctors, a woman named Jasveen Sangha, aka The Ketamine Queen, and Perry’s live-in assistant, who administered him the last dose of the said drug before leaving the house to run errands. He was also the first person to call the authorities after returning home to find Perry’s body floating in the jacuzzi.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

