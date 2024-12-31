Maya Henry Bids 2024 Goodbye With Carousel Post Amid Arrests Made In Connection To Liam Payne’s Death; See Here

Maya Henry and Liam Payne dated each other for a brief period of time, and later, in 2021, the duo went on to get engaged. However, the couple parted ways, and the former One Direction band member went on to date the social media influencer Kate Cassidy.

As the year is nearing its end, Henry shared a carousel post on her Instagram, summoning up her bittersweet moments. The post has especially been making heads turn as it has been released amidst the five people getting arrested in connection to the actress’ ex-fiance, Liam Payne's, death.

In the first post of the series, Henry is seen donning a white tee and striped shirt as she clicks a picture of herself driving across the streets. Moreover, another photo in the post showcased Henry in a chill zone, having a good time with her friends.

In one of the pictures, the Canadian native took a walk through a field of flowers, and in the following post, the actress shared a view of the city from her hotel room.

Furthermore, Henry went on to include her pets too in the year-end post, where her five dogs posed for the camera.

Following the model’s post on her social media platform, Henry faced criticism from the fans of the late singer, who were upset with her behavior in the public space. Previously, at the time of the Strip That Down singer’s death, sources close to Henry revealed that the actress-model had been in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, a few days before the musician passed away, Henry stated that the musician had been calling her and her family, including her mother and friends, obsessively.

Also, the pictures of Henry were uploaded on social media platforms following the arrests made in connection with the One Direction band member’s death.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony in an intoxicated state. The singer succumbed to his injuries on October 16. He was laid to rest in the UK on November 20.

