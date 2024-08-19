What Is Meghan Markle's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About The Dutchess' Fortune

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines when they purchased a $14.65 million Santa Barbara property in 2020. A luxurious villa with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a library, pool, gym, sauna, a tea house, and a children's cottage, where they intended to raise their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, away from the spotlight. The same year, they stepped down from their royal duties, and after a slight hiccup, their net worth has been soaring. Find out what the net worth of the Duchess of Sussex is!

Reportedly, the combined net worth of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is $60 million as of 2024, which is pale compared to the other members of the royal family. When Meghan and Harry left the UK to give their kids a normal life away from royal media, their royal salaries declined. “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house," the Duchess told The Cut at the time.

She talked about how buying a house of their dreams felt like a far-fetched goal. "It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger, and you’re window shopping—it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good,” she added.

However, the royal couple regained their wealth through a slew of media appearances, including the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Markle's Archewell Audio podcast on Spotify.

Meghan Markle’s net worth before her marriage to Prince Harry

Before stepping into the shoes of the Duchess, Markle had a remarkable career in Hollywood and starred in more than 100 episodes of the legal drama Suits. Before merging her finances with Harry, her net worth was approximately $5 million. She earned a considerable amount through her roles in the 2010 movies Remember Me and The Candidate.

She had a personal blog titled Tig which she unfortunately had to decommission after her relationship with Prince Harry was official. However, it became quite popular and made around $80,000 annually from sponsorships, endorsements, and branding.

Markle’s net worth after step down as an active royal

Stepping down from being senior active royals did not affect the couple’s combined net worth. However, they are no longer financed by the crown and have to support their lifestyles through their own money. They are no longer funded by the Sovereign Grant, which previously accounted for 5% of the Duke and Duchesses' expenses.

The revenue is derived from their business ventures, including brand collaboration with large companies like Netflix and Spotify. They reside in a £11 million mansion in Montecito, California, and repaid £2.4m of UK taxpayers' money spent on renovations of their official UK residence, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

Moreover, the Sussexes also charge for public engagements. In June 2021, they signed up with a high-profile Harry Walker agency—which also represents the Obamas and the Clintons—for the negotiations. Reportedly, they charge a whopping $1 million for a single public speech or engagement.

Markle’s net worth from her early career

Apart from starring in the hit drama Suits, Markle appeared on more than 30 episodes of Deal or No Deal and earned $800 per episode earlier in her career. Although the payment was quite considerable, the Duchess didn’t enjoy the work.

"I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It runs the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience," she told Esquire in 2018. She summed up her experience as standing on stage in “terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive” high heels and waiting for someone to pick her up so she could finally sit. Through that experience, she understood what she’d rather like to do.

She also explained how the show made her feel like a “bimbo,” whereas she knew she was capable of more than being objectified on stage.

Another famous association in her early career was the Disney documentary Elephant. According to The Times, she narrated the documentary in exchange for a hefty donation to Elephants Without Borders.

How much did Markle make from her infamous Oprah interview?

One of the most controversial interviews in the history of British royalty was her and Prince Harry’s sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey. Although the interview’s ratings skyrocketed because of its controversial subject—the couple spilling beans on the royals—Winfrey claimed that they didn’t charge a dime for it.

"I just want to make it clear to everybody that you don't know what I'm going to ask, and there is no subject that's off-limits, and you are not getting paid for this interview," she said before the interview, to which Markle agreed.

How much did Markle make through brand collaborations?

As for the Duchess’s Archewell Audio podcast on Spotify, she reportedly signed a whopping $20 million deal. The first episode focused on the archetype of "ambitious" with guest star Serena Williams.

The royal couple also collaborated with Netflix, the platform on which their documentary Meghan & Harry streamed. The Duke and Duchess’s deal with the platform is estimated to be worth $150 million. Later a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the Netflix money allowed them to pay back in full the cost of renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

