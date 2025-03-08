Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For 'Copying' Pamela Anderson's Cooking Show As Netflix Confirms With Love, Meghan Season 2; DEETs

Meghan Markle and Pamela Anderson have both launched new lifestyle programs this year, with Anderson's Cooking With Love launching just days ahead of Markle's With Love, Meghan. The two shows' similarities have drawn criticism.

A lot of the viewers are now accusing the Duchess of Sussex of copying the Baywatch star's idea. Markle painted the process of creating her Netflix show as full of challenges and surprises. Audience reaction has been divided, with online debates pointing out how similar the two shows are.

"We take pride in planting the first seeds—creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love—and it’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly," Jesse Fawcett, who co-created Pamela's show, told The Daily Mail while addressing the controversy.

With Love, Meghan trails Markle at home in California, where she entertains celebrity friends and dishes out cooking, entertaining, and gardening advice. Anderson's Cooking With Love, on the other hand, has the Last Showgirl actress hosting professional chefs in her Vancouver Island residence to cook plant-based dishes. Due to the similar themes and locations, some viewers have raised eyebrows about the uniqueness of Markle's show.

X, formerly known as Twitter, users were quick to make comparisons, not just between the programs themselves but also between promotional images. Tweets varied from accusations of lawsuit calls to criticism in plain words to Markle, with some calling her out for how they viewed it as her mimicry of hers.

One outraged fan wrote, "Looking forward to watching @pamelaanderson Cooking With Love debut tonight. I'm sure it's going to be a hit for she is at least authentic, no airs or graces. Just Pamela. Unlike her copycat Meghan Markle."

Another chimed in, "Pamela Anderson should sue the hell out of Netflix & Meghan Markle! She copied her frame for frame! They're strikingly similar—no one can deny."

Both the shows are available to stream for a global audience. Pamela Anderson's show Pamela’s Cooking With Love is available on Prime Video, whereas Meghan Markle, who is "Sussex now," dropped her series With Love, Meghan on Netflix, with season 2 arriving soon.