Why is Meghan Markle Getting Trolled Over Her Recent Netflix Series? Pretzel Gate Explained

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of internet jokes after a segment from her latest Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, went viral. In a scene from her kitchen, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, opens a plastic bag of supermarket pretzels and empties them into her personal plastic pouch.

In the first episode, Markle gears up to host her pal, makeup artist, Daniel Martin, by making bath salts, setting up flowers, and creating truffle popcorn. But what really got the internet's attention was her decision to transfer a pre-packaged and adequately labeled Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets from its original plastic bag into a custom plastic bag.

Meghan then said, "I know that Daniel loves peanut butter. I'm still going to label this. You always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy. I'm packing this all up so I can take it home and prep the guest room."

People are going gaga over the pretzel gate scene, trolling Markle for providing an 'unoriginal snack solution' with a slew of further criticism. A popular post on X ridiculed the moment, sarcastically likening Meghan to Martha Stewart and asking why the task was important. The post went viral in no time, garnering almost a million views.

Another viewer wrote on X, "Meghan Markle opens a bag of peanut butter pretzels and empties them into a plastic bag... This is the IDIOT who thought she could modernize the monarchy The jokes write themselves."

A third added, "So Meghan's cooking show disaster is full of unintended comic gems. Particular favorites are her opening a bag of pretzels and putting them in another plastic bag....and best of all correcting her friend by saying that her family name is Sussex!"

"Meghan Markle at-home entertainment 101 — in a home that isn’t even her own. Take a bag of Trader Joe’s peanut butter pretzel nuggets, transfer them into another plastic bag, and seal it shut with a rustic twine bow for cute guest snacks. Not even nine minutes into episode one," another posted.

With Love, Meghan is as much a testing ground for Markle to rebrand herself beyond her and Prince Harry's royal scandals as any other project could be. Nevertheless, although there have been some positive responses, the most extensively shared reactions are negative. However, the critical feedback has garnered far greater interaction for the show altogether than praise alone.