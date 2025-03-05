Meghan Markle’s Estranged Half-Brother Calls Out Her Netflix Show; Claims Childhood Stories Are ‘Fabricated’

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has called out the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, deeming it bland and generic.

On the UK's TalkTV, Thomas specifically criticized Meghan's description of her childhood stories, dismissing them as 'fabricated.' He said her accounts of watching cooking programs and cooking often as a child were not the reality.

Admitting that her mother, Doria Ragland, was a great cook, he stated that Meghan "didn't cook anything for anybody ever growing up."

Markle's latest venture promises to primarily showcase her own unique hosting skills, including gardening, cooking, and more. The show comprising 8 episodes first aired on Netflix on March 4th, 2025.

Meghan also referred to her youth diet as primarily consisting of fast food. However, Thomas refuted this, who claimed she was not "poor or underprivileged."

He mentioned, "We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub those two nickels together at Sizzler's salad bar." Instead, he portrayed their upbringings as comfortable, citing that she had eaten at well-established Hollywood restaurants.

Thomas sarcastically proposed that he and their other step-sibling, Samantha Markle, should take the surname "Sussex" to keep up with Meghan. This was in reference to Markle infamously correcting Mindy Kaling's mistaken usage of her maiden surname, who guest starred on the show.

"It's so funny you keep saying, Markle. You know it's Sussex now," Meghan told Kaling.

"You have kids and you go. I share my name with my children. I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go; this is our family name. Our little family now," she said.

Thomas Markle Jr., who had previously time and again condemned Meghan Markle in the past along with his father and sister, further said he would have to replenish his father's medication for his heart before letting him see the show.

With Love, Meghan is now available on Netflix.