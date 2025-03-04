Has Meghan Markle Officially Changed Her Last Name to Sussex After Marrying Prince Harry? Star Reveals in With Love, Meghan

With Love, Meghan, streaming on Netflix from today, March 4th, 2025, has revealed Meghan Markle's change of surname. She has taken on a new last name in her private life after marrying Britain's Prince Harry.

Markle is now using the name Sussex—the name she shares with her husband Harry and their son, Archie, and daughter Lilibet. According to Us Weekly, on her latest show With Love, Meghan, she corrected guest star Mindy Kaling when she used her maiden name.

Meghan said, "It’s so funny you keep saying Markle. You know it’s Sussex now." She stressed how much the Sussex name has become a part of her since becoming a mother.

"You have kids and you go. I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go; this is our family name. Our little family now," she added.

Meanwhile, Netflix credits the former Suits actress as Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in her new show With Love, Meghan.

In another interview with People, Meghan spoke more about the decision, musing on how she hadn't realized the emotional significance of having the same last name as her children. She spoke at length about the deep appreciation she has for the sense of unity it brings, saying that it makes them a stronger family.

"It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me," Meghan said.

The 'Sussex' name is meaningful beyond its royal connection, Meghan said, as it represents their path as a family. She said it “is part of our love story."

Meanwhile, the first episode of Meghan Markle's lifestyle show arrives on March 4, 2025, on Netflix. In With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gets together with celebrity friends, sharing cooking, gardening, hosting tips and more.