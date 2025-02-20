Meghan Markle Hits a New Instagram Milestone in Only Two Months of Launching Her New Account; DEETS

Meghan Markle hit a new milestone on Instagram within just two months of launching her account. The Duchess’s fan following reached the two-million mark after the mother of two debuted on the social media platform on January 1, 2025.

The former royal dropped a video of herself running on the beach, filmed by her husband, Prince Harry. Over the past two months, the Suits alum has been sharing personal and professional updates on the account, with the latest one being about her brand name change.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a selfie-style video to announce that her brand, previously known as American Riviera Orchard, will now be called As Ever. The clip also featured a cameo by Prince Harry.

Recently, the actress has been juggling multiple responsibilities, including managing her brand website, shooting for the series With Love, Meghan, and fulfilling her duties as a mother.

Sharing details of her show with fans, Markle wrote, "The cat’s out of the bag! I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for." She further added, "And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about."

Meanwhile, revealing details about her brand name change, the Duchess shared in the caption, "Last year, I thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area. Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

She further wrote, "So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment—it's called As Ever."

Meghan Markle had been away from social media for a brief period while she was still a member of the British Royal Family.