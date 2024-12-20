Meghan Markle Reflects on Her Days as Briefcase Model on Deal or No Deal; Says, ‘I Was Thankful for the Job, But…’

Meghan Markle garnered huge popularity in Hollywood for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits but before all that, she appeared on the Deal or No Deal show, where she was a briefcase girl. Now, looking back at the same, she recounted her experience working on that show.

In her latest episode of the Archetypes podcast, Markle shared, “My experience on the show, which included holding a briefcase alongside 25 other women doing the same... It was for me, fascinating,“ per Cosmopolitan.

Markle stated that even though she was trying to land acting jobs, she was thankful to have steady work on Deal or No Deal along with health insurance.

She recalled how opposite that job was to the previous job she did, which was being an intern at the embassy in Argentina, where her brain was more valued than her looks.

While talking about the BTS of Deal or No Deal, Markle said that before shooting the show. All the women would line up, and there were different stations for having their lashes put on, extensions put in, or padding out their bras.

The host reportedly stated that they were given spray tan vouchers every week because it was a very “cookie cutter” concept of how they should appear, which was “solely about beauty and not necessarily about.”

She talked about not forgetting one detail, saying that moments before she got on stage, there was a woman, running the show, who would be backstage. Markle shared that she could still hear that woman.

Advertisement

The host recalled, “She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!’”

She revealed on the podcast that she ended up bidding adieu to the show because it made her feel “not smart,” per Cosmopolitan.

Markle expressed, “I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart." She mentioned that on that stage she was surrounded by smart women, but that was not the prime reason why they were there.

The Suits star stated that she would end up leaving with a pit in her stomach knowing that she was so much more than just “being objectified” on that show. She added, “I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time—being reduced to this specific archetype.”

Advertisement

Marker expressed that this is not the future she wants her daughter, Lilibet, to experience. She mentioned wanting “our daughters” aspiration to be slightly high and that she wants her daughter to pride herself on things like being “smart” and being “educated.”

ALSO READ: 'Internet Though He Was Dead': Jesse Tyler Furguson Shares How Posing With Ty Burrell's Picture Sparked a Death Rumors