Meghan McCain Challenges Oprah’s Alleged USD 2.5M Campaign Fee: 'Why Not for Free?'

Blogger and political commentator Meghan McCain recently criticized Oprah Winfrey's alleged involvement in Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign, questioning why the talk show icon didn’t contribute her services for free. McCain’s remarks came in response to reports that Harris’ campaign paid $2.5 million to Winfrey’s media company, Harpo Productions.

The controversy began after The New York Times reported on November 17 that Harris’ campaign allegedly paid Harpo Productions $2.5 million for its services. Two insiders confirmed the payment, sparking debates about campaign spending. McCain, in a tweet on November 18, referenced the report, writing, “Why didn’t Oprah do this for free and give the money to people in need or a food bank? Why did she have to be paid to endorse Harris? And why would she be worth this $$$?”

In a follow-up tweet, McCain further criticized the idea of high-profile endorsements coming at such a steep cost.

Amid the speculation, Oprah Winfrey herself denied receiving any personal payment. Speaking to reporters in an Instagram video posted by Backgrid on November 13, Winfrey stated, “Not true!”

According to a spokesperson for Harpo Productions, the payment covered production costs for the event "Unite for America," a livestreamed rally held on September 19 in Michigan. The event featured several celebrities, including Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The Harris campaign’s goal was to attract attention and generate support with star-studded appearances.

Despite Oprah’s denial of personal payment, critics, including McCain, have raised concerns about the campaign’s overall expenditure. Reports from The Times revealed that Harris’ campaign spent a staggering $1.5 billion during the election cycle, with $654 million allocated to advertising and additional funds directed at securing celebrity endorsements and hosting elaborate rallies.

While Oprah maintains that the $2.5 million payment covered logistical expenses rather than personal compensation, the debate underscores ongoing scrutiny of campaign spending in U.S. elections. With celebrities like Oprah and others playing a significant role in political campaigns, questions about financial ethics and priorities remain at the forefront of public discourse.

