Meryl Streep and Martin Short Reignite Dating Rumors As They Arrive Together for SNL

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have yet again won the hearts of their fans, who are assuming the two are dating. While the actors have not yet clarified things, there are signs and many sightings that seemingly hint at a romantic connection between both Streep and Short.

Recently, Meryl Streep and Martin Short were seen arriving on Saturday Night Live's set in the same car, as per TMZ. Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the actress from Don't Look Up and Martin Short were seen sitting next to each other during the recently held and widely loved SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day.

TMZ posted a video of Meryl Streep and the co-lead of Only Murders in the Building on Saturday night, as they arrived at 30 Rock for the NBC comedy show. In this footage posted by the outlet, Martin Short could be seen greeting a security guard almost 10 minutes before the show began.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep could be seen greeting her die-hard fans outside the venue. Reports also suggest that both the Devil Wears Prada actress and Martin Short have been seen at high-profile events, together.

One of these outings happened to be the Broadway smash Oh, Mary! that was held earlier on the same night. Interestingly, even Jennifer Lopez was present for the act with comedian Brett Goldstein.

It was just last fall that the two were spotted together at a highly acclaimed and one of the most loved spots of Hollywood celebrities, an Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. They had arrived at the food outlet for dinner in the same car. Per Page Six, it was Meryl Streep who was driving while Martin Short was shotgun.

Meanwhile, the two were also photographed together during the 2024 Golden Globes awards.

For those unversed, Streep and Short are also co-stars in the Selena Gomez starring series.