Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth And Zendaya; Know More About The Co-Chairs Of This Year's Event

The Met Gala will return on the first Monday in May as the annual celebration of the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition, which, for 2024, is entitled 'Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion'. Guests meanwhile will be dressing to the theme of 'The Garden of Time', which is inspired by the J.G. Ballard short story of the same name.

The exhibition will feature 250 historically significant pieces which are the 'sleeping beauties', pieces far too fragile ever to be worn again. There will be original designs from the likes of Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy.

Everything to know about the 2024 met Gala

The Met Gala which is also known as the Costume Institute Benefit or the Met Ball, is a yearly charity event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, known for its thrilling celebrity-fashion scene.

Often dubbed the 'Oscars of fashion', the event draws in the biggest A-list names, who will dress according to a set theme, usually in bespoke creations from the world's most impactful fashion designers. In previous years, guests have dressed to the themes of 'punk', 'camp' and 'heavenly bodies', while there have also been events that have paid tribute to specific designers, including Alexander McQueen and Rei Kawakubo.

The theme of the exhibition 'Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion' will showcase beautiful archival designs and a nod to the natural world's influence on design. It will also emphasize the need for sustainability in fashion and the evolution of human history, with the theme 'The Garden of Time', reflecting the cycle of creation and destruction. The exhibition celebrates fashion history and the natural world.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute said while explaining that the exhibition will be designed around three zones: land, sea, and sky. Each will symbolise the material used within it to create the garments.

The Met will showcase around 250 unique items, including an Elizabethan bodice and a silk satin ball gown from 1877 by American couturier Charles Frederick Worth. The museum will also use video animation, light projection, soundscaping, artificial intelligence, and CGI to create a contextual understanding around each piece.

About Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs

Each year, there are multiple A-listers who play host for the evening, and this year's line up is incredibly stylish with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed Thursday 15 February.

From the red carpet to the concert stage, Jennifer Lopez brings her A-game in the fashion department. Time and time again, Lopez arrives in dazzling outfits we daydream about years later including her ensembles at the Met Gala over the past 20 years.

In 2015, Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress, inspired by that year's theme, China: Through the Looking Glass. Following the event, the actress revealed that she started seeing sketches of her dress a month in advance. "I had only two fittings," she shared. "I liked the fact that it was mature and fit the theme but didn't lose the fun, fresh youthfulness that I wanted it to have." Of her first time attending the fashion event, Zendaya said, "Going to the Met Ball was a night to remember, overwhelming but in the best kind of way."

Bad Bunny always knows how to turn heads, and the megastar's appearance on the Met Gala red carpet was no exception. Last year he opted for a monochrome moment wearing an all white tweed suit from Jacquemus and matching platform leather derby shoes for the evening. Instead of sporting his usual cornrows or natural curls, the superstar instead slicked back his hair and accessorized with pearl stud earrings, a silver chain necklace, and a flowing, 26-foot-long rosette cape.

In exciting Met Gala news, Chris Hemsworth is also one of the co-chairs this year. It's a pretty special honour for the Aussie, with duties that include promoting the event and hosting on the night. This also marks Hemsworth's first Met Gala.

What was last year's Met Gala theme?

The full title of the spring 2023 exhibition theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and was a celebration of the prolific designer who sadly passed away in 2019, aged 85. He was one of the most celebrated fashion designers of all time and has headed up some of the biggest fashion houses in the world, including Fendi, Chanel and his own namesake label, all three of which he acted as creative director for until his death.

The exhibition paid tribute to his genius, while the accompanying gala saw hundreds of his close friends and collaborators on the red carpet, inspired by some of his most iconic designs, celebrating his life's work through what they chose to wear on the night.

Several celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, and Gisele Bundchen, wore vintage Chanel or Chloé, while Vanessa Kirby opted for vintage Chloé. Others, like Margot Robbie, wore custom Chanel, Allison Williams wore a Patou dress, Kate Moss wore Fendi, and Cara Delevingne wore a Karl Lagerfeld Couture design. The event was a tribute to the designer.

