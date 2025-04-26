Lana Del Rey Makes Shocking Confession at Stagecoach: 'I Kissed Morgan Wallen'

Lana Del Rey performed her new song 57.5 in the Palomino tent at Stagecoach on Friday night. During her performance, she revealed that she once kissed Morgan Wallen. The singer also had some advice for anyone hanging out with Wallen - don't go ATVing with him when out in the West.

"I kissed Morgan Wallen/I guess kissing me kind of went to his head,” Del Rey sang. “If you want my secret to success/I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west.”

As soon as she confessed, the crowd went berserk and roared out loud. The singer also told the crowd that she won't sing about the incident again. “This is the last time I’m ever going to say this line,” Del Rey said.

Later during the performance, Del Rey made it clear that she now has a man who really loves her. “Now I got a man, he really loves me… A fan of mine,” the singer seemingly said about her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, who was present in the audience.

Del Rey’s Stagecoach performance featured three new songs, which will be released with her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay. She opened her set with Husband of Mine song and also played a new track titled Quiet in the South.

George Birge also joined Del Rey on the stage for a duet of his song, Cowboy Songs. She also played her There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd standout, Let the Light In, alongside Alabama duo the Secret Sisters.

Fans screamed in joy when she sang her classics Summertime Sadness, Ride, and Arcadia.

