Met Gala 2025's Royal Blue Carpet Has Kerala Connection: Here's What We Know

The royal blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025 was one of the extravagant elements of the event that caught the attention of viewers from across the world. The color blue, with patches of white and yellow flowers, completely dominated the ceremony.

While it looked like just another regular carpet, it had a deeper meaning attached to it and a special connection to India. This year’s floral-designed carpet was made by Nyett, a Kerala-based brand in Alleppey.

Sharing the details about the popular Met Gala rug of the year, the artist Cy Gavin revealed why the flowers on the carpet were important. In conversation with Vogue, the artist mentioned that the patches of flowers were daffodils, which symbolized the arrival of the new season.

Gavin explained that he was fascinated by the nature of the particular flower and how it sees its reflection for the first time in the pool of water. The artist stated, “I became interested in that moment of self-recognition and appreciation.” He continued, “It’s very easy to not see yourself clearly because of all the selves that other people tell us we are—and I was struck by the poignancy of that being also a sort of punishment.”

Moreover, the brand that stitched the carpet for the event of the year revealed that the impressions of the daffodils were hand-painted. While speaking to HT Lifestyle, the Nyett shared, “As much as we appreciate all the love we’ve been getting, we don’t want to take credit for the design of the final rug, as that was all done by the Met Gala team.”

They further revealed, “The rug we provided was a blank canvas (white rug) on which the floral design was hand-painted.”

Meanwhile, the blue carpet translated to royalty and perfectly blended with the starry night backdrop of the event. Though the rug will be removed from the venue in the following days, it is to stay alive in the thousands of photos captured on the day of the Met Gala 2025.

