Mickey 17's Robert Pattinson Reveals Frantically Calling Zendaya And Talking for 2 Hours About Complex Drama Scene: 'Was Going Crazy For...'

While we all are amused by Robert Pattinson's onscreen performances, the actor himself shared the same feeling when he came across a scene for the Kristoffer Borgli film The Drama.

The actor from Mickey 17 will be seen alongside another big name from the Hollywood film industry, Zendaya, in the aforementioned outing. Per FilmUpdates, Robert Pattison spoke of a sequence, in which both the actors shared the screen and how it drove him crazy.

“I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis,” mentioned the actor from the 2022 superhero film The Batman. Robert Pattison further mentioned that he called Zendaya a night before they were supposed to film the sequence.

While sharing his doubts with the actress from Spider-Man: No Way Home, he spent two hours on call with her. However soon, Zendaya “calmly” explained to him the meaning behind the scene and what the lines exactly meant in it, Robert Pattinson added that Zendaya also mentioned “there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days."

The Drama is a film that will be helmed by writer-director Borgli. Interestingly, A24 will be financing and producing the movie that hails from Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production Square Peg. Other works of director Kristoffer Borgli with A24 happen to be the 2023 outing Dream Scenario which featured Nicolas Cage as its lead.

While not much has been divulged about the feature, The Drama revolves around a couple who see their romance changing drastically right before their big day. Talking about the producers Aster, and Knudsen will be joined by Tyler Campellone serving duties from Square Peg.

The skills of Robert Pattison can be enjoyed in his latest outing Mickey 17. The feature is directed by the highly acclaimed director of Parasite, Bon Joon-Ho.

Mickey 17 is currently in theaters.