Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Vision In White As Stranger Things Actress Drops Pictures From Her Wedding With Jake Bonjiovi; See Here

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has dropped the most dreamy pictures from her wedding with Jake Bonjiovi. The actress tied the knot with Bonjiovi on June 3, 2024, after the couple dated for a few years.

In the photos shared by the 20-year-old on her Instagram, the actress looked like a vision in white donning the lace-y wedding gown with a flowy veil and intricate details on her dress. To match his wife, the model-actor looked sharp in a white tux and a black bow.

Brown and Bonjiovi married in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family present at the event. According to the media reports, the duo had their second ceremony in Italy. As per the reports of The Sun, “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." The actress’ co-star, Matthew Modine from the Netflix series, officiated the couple’s first wedding.

As for the wedding and the reception ceremonies, the young actress chose a corset-lacey dress and a floor-length veil with floral designs of the borders.

ALSO READ: 'Going To Be Huge': Source Reveals Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Have Kicked Off Second Wedding Celebrations

In the other picture of the carousel post, the actress is seen kissing her husband with a floral backdrop and black and white image effects. In the last picture of the post, Brown changes into a short dress with messy makeup, blowing a bubblegum with Bonjiovi’s tie around her neck.

The Enola Holmes actress was engaged to her then-future husband in 2023, and the duo announced the same to their fans via putting up mushy pictures on the social media platforms.

Advertisement

As for the caption under the duo’s engagement pictures, Brown wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.” The couple could not stop smiling in the photos posted on April 11, 2023. Since their engagement, the pair has put up a lot of photos with each other on their social media accounts, showing love and treating their fans.

For the wedding pictures posted on the latest basis, the actress noted in the caption, “Forever and Always, Your Wife.”

On the work front, Brown last appeared in the 2024 film, Damsel.

ALSO READ: Russo Brothers Unveil First Look At THIS Project Starring Stranger Things Lead Millie Bobby Brown Along With Grand Cast; See Here