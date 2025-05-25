Is Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Last of the Franchise? Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell and Others Hint At Potential Return

Tom Cruise made an iconic return to the screens as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. While the fans believe that they will view the movie star in his role as a field agent for the last time, the cast members have dropped hints at the potential reprisal of their roles.

Advertisement

Previously at the Cannes Film Festival, the Jerry Maguire star himself avoided answering the question of whether the latest release is the final Mission Impossible movie or not. In conversation with People Magazine, the cast of the film shared their thoughts.

Angela Bassett, who plays the role of the CIA director Erika Sloane, noted, “With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out. He's always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they're craving.”

Furthermore, Simon Pegg also stated that he believes, “Never say never.” The actor portrays the character of field agent Benji Dune in the movie. He added, “I don't think Tom likes the idea of finality. I think even if there isn't anything that comes after this, you leave the theater feeling like, ‘Oh, maybe there's more.' And I think that's the golden thing, to leave the audience feeling hope rather than despair.”

Advertisement

Hayley Atwell, too, joined the conversation. She said that with the release of the movie, there is a “satisfying end” to the franchise. On the contrary, the actress also mentioned that Tom Cruise was the one person to never slowed down. She added, “This is who he is.”

As for Cruise, upon asking if he would play Ethan Hunt one more time, the actor responded, "Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years culmination of this and I think that this is—I'd rather just have people see it and enjoy it.”

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is out and available to catch in nearby theatres.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise Bids Farewell to Mission: Impossible at 2025 Cannes Film Festival: ‘Grateful to Entertain…’