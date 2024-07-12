‘Most Personal Music’: Joe Jonas Teases His Forthcoming Solo Album, First Since Split With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is releasing his “most personal” album yet!

The singer revealed that The Jonas Brothers had taken a break to pursue individual projects and that he got blessings from his brothers—Kevin and Nick—to pursue his creative callings. The Cake By The Ocean singer further teased the album as an amalgamation of genres.

Joe Jonas teases his upcoming album

Having gone through a messy and public divorce, the DNCE member understandably has bottled up feelings he wished to channel. On Wednesday, July 10, Joe, 34, appeared on the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast, where he teased his upcoming album.

“I asked for my brothers’ blessings. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go work on — I don’t want to call it solo — but I’m gonna go do something on my own. And I don’t feel like it’s [my former band] DNCE. I need to just express some stuff for myself,'” he said.

Joe immediately got his brothers’ blessings, whose current individual commitments gave him the time he needed to create. Nick signed up for another movie, while Kevin booked another season of Claim to Fame. “So I had the window of time,” he added.

The Jonas Brothers went on a hiatus in 2010 but reunited two years later to release a record album. Ahead of their tour in 2013, the band announced its dissolution instead. Joe continued to pursue music with DNCE Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and Cole Whittle.

Advertisement

That was until the brothers reunited again in 2019 with their sixth studio album, Happiness Begins.

Joe Jonas to release first album since split with Sophie Turner

Joe’s solo album announcement came amid his ongoing divorce proceeding with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner. In September 2023, the couple filed for divorce, stating their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The former couple, who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months, announced their separation through a joint statement on Instagram. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read.

Talking about his album, the dad-of-two revealed that it touches on various themes, including fatherhood, love, and self-love. “This music, it’s all over the place,” he said. Joe also added that he had to shake himself out of certain emotions. “You’re the only person that’s going to fix it for yourself. No one’s going to save you,” he continued.

Advertisement

Joe recently teased his untitled upcoming track on TikTok videos referencing his infamous split with Turner.