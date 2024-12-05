My Chemical Romance’s Guitarist Frank Iero Pens Heartfelt Note for Late Bob Bryar; 'The One I Related to the Most'

The die-hard fans of My Chemical Romance were devastated by the horrifying news of Bob Bryar’s death. In the aftermath, the band’s guitarist, Frank Iero, reflected on how close the two had been.

The body of the former drummer of the I Don’t Love You act was found at his Tennessee residence on November 26, 2024. According to reports, the percussionist was last seen alive on November 4.

As the shocking news spread, the band issued a statement honoring Bryar and his immense talent. Meanwhile, Iero shared his own heartfelt reflections, stating, “Bob Bryar was at times the one I related to the most in the band.”

Taking to Instagram, the guitarist of The Foundations of Decay expressed that he still struggles to believe the drummer has truly passed. He added, “People your age, your peers, the ones you shared so much time and experience with, aren’t supposed to just suddenly leave your life forever.”

He continued, reflecting that permanence is not something humans are “meant to understand.”

Frank Iero also mentioned that Bob Bryar ’s death has been weighing heavily on his mind. Remembering his late bandmate, he stated, “Bob Bryar was a lot of things,” highlighting his personality, which “inhabited both ends of any spectrum at the same time.”

Adding that Bryar was not only his friend but also his bandmate, Iero mentioned, however, that the drummer was still a “stranger to me for most of my life.”

Iero shared that the two had even lived together for a while, but after the band’s activities, they would often go months without any contact.

He also stated that, at times, he and Bryar would exchange a meme or a few photos of Lego builds.

“In the meantime, I’d hear rumblings of what he might be up to or some shit he’d stirred up online, but that wasn’t ever the person I was acquainted with,” Iero said, describing Bryar as an incredible person.

In their statement, My Chemical Romance referred to Bob Bryar as an important part of their history.

