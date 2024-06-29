My Lady Jane Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happens To Lord Guildford Dudley And Lady Jane Grey?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for My Lady Jane Season 1. So, go ahead at your own risk!

The newest British television series My Lady Jane has just premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week on June 27 and it is all everybody can talk about. With a unique blend of modern cultural references, swearwords, contemporary pop songs, and historical tales, the series is worth taking a ride. Though a second season hasn’t been announced officially, the ending definitely leaves a scope for it.

While the series is based on a series of novels, the ending seems to take a surprising turn, not the same as the book. Let’s take a look at what the series is about and its first season’s much-talked-about ending.

About the Amazon Prime Video show My Lady Jane

Created by Gemma Burgess, My Lady Jane is an adaptation of a series of novels by Cynthia Hand, Jodi Meadows, and Brodi Ashton which offer a historical retelling of Lady Jane Grey’s life. Popular as the Nine Days’ Queen, English noblewoman Lady Jane Grey, following her marriage, claimed the thrones of both England and Ireland from July 10 to July 19, 1553.

Through his youngest daughter Mary Tudor, Duchess of Suffolk, great-niece of Henry VIII and cousin to Edward VI, Mary I, and Elizabeth I, Jane became Henry VII's great-granddaughter.

While in the real story, Jane is beheaded, her fate is different in the series. She survives the nine days and the show narrates a fictitious tale where Queen Jane reigns had she not been killed.

How does My Lady Jane Season 1 end?

In the final episode of the first season, Jane is incarcerated in the Tower of London awaiting her death after being found guilty of deliberately marrying an Ethian while her husband Guildford Dudley is also imprisoned in Lord Seymour's Ethian jail, often known as The Zoo. Queen Mary has decided to chop off Jane’s head and burn Guildford to death. Meanwhile, Jane regrets not telling or expressing her love to Guildford yet.

In this situation, Jane is offered a deal to get herself freed. Jane has to denounce Ethianism and declare that Guildford has misled her. But, she denies it, of course! Unlike the real story, a flock of birds comes to their rescue.

Just as the executioner is ready to put Jane to death, a bird hits him, and suddenly a swarm of birds flies down onto the crowd. Jane's former maid Suzanne is leading the charge and it appears that King Edward's request for Jane to be saved by the Ethians in order for him to reclaim the throne was successful. As a result, King Edward is expected to grant the Ethians independence.

Amid this chaos, Jane hurries to save Guildford, who is about to go up in flames. She tries to cut the rope but fails. Though not a very romantic situation, Jane and Guildford formally declare their love for one another as Jane is prepared to accept her fate and die with him by burning to death.

However, to save them both, Guildford transforms into his Ethian horse and rides off with Jane on his back. What happens next? Guildford and Jane might go into exile and enjoy their blossoming marriage for a while, but eventually, something or someone will draw them back to the kingdom.

On the other hand, Queen Mary, furious that her plans to have them executed failed, is likely to attempt to hold onto power at this time. But be prepared for the arrival of King Edward.

