‘My One True Passion’: Chris Hemsworth's Addresses Hairdressing As His Passion While Doing It On His Sons

Chris Hemsworth, who has played the role of Thor, has discovered a new interest. This actor, aged 40, shared on Instagram that he always dreamt of being a hairdresser. For experiment purposes, his twin sons Sasha and Tristan aged 10 have had their hair cut by him.

Hemsworth put up a video showing different views of the boys’ new hairstyles. He also shared a picture of Sasha and Tristan standing together in front of a bakery. “Hairdressing has always been my one true passion and as you can see the results speak for themselves,” Hemsworth posted with humor in his caption.

Three children are born to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky (48), twin boys Sasha and Tristan as well as their daughter India Rose aged 12. The family recently marked Pataky’s birthday in Barcelona, Spain. Their weekend getaway included some fun family time.

On Instagram Pataky posted numerous pictures and clips about their adventures. In one photo, Hemsworth was seen with his kids observing the sunrise.“Barcelona!!!,” Pataky wrote. And so did Hemsworth with this caption: “Early morning chat with my boys in Spain.”

They took RTV bike rides during the vacation as well as visited the Balloon Museum. One showed her posing next to one of her kids who were all smiles ahead of their ride. Pataky contributed another image after they visited the town where they had lunch. Afterward, she added another picture where her son ate bocata de jamón which is a Spanish sandwich.

This shows that Chris Hemsworth is committed to his loved ones by trying out something like hairdressing while spending quality time with family members. Regardless, of whether acting or working as a hairstylist, his sense of humor and love for his kinship remain unchanged.

