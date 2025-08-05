My Oxford Year X Reviews: Fans Hail Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest’s Onscreen Chemistry, Call It ‘Effortlessly Beautiful’

My Oxford Year is one of the most talked about films in recent times. The movie has been released on Netflix, and the fans are loving the chemistry between the lead characters, played by Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. The movie is adapted from the novel by Julia Whelan and tells the heartbreaking tale of Anna and Jamie.

Advertisement

Following the movie release, the audience bombarded social media with their thoughts over the performances as well as the storyline.

My Oxford Year X reviews by fans

Taking to their X accounts, the fans revealed how they felt watching My Oxford Year. While some thought that the movie might be a rom-com, some thought that it might revolve around college romance.

One of the users wrote, “You should never regret the things you do. You should only regret the things you don’t do. #MyOxfordYear what a beautiful story. I laughed, I giggled & I weeped a lot. The chemistry b/w #coreymylchreest & #sofiacarson it’s effortlessly beautiful."

Another fan shared, “Corey Mylchreest when it comes to playing a character who falls in love & then reveals he’s got a critical illness, which leads to heartbreak #MyOxfordYear.”

A netizen went on to weep over the climax. They wrote, “Stop crying; it’s just a scene. The scene: #MyOxfordYear." A tweet read, “This parallel… I’m not crying I’M NOT CRYING #MyOxfordYear.”

Advertisement

Another one of the fans stated, “Well, sorry to burst the bubble of innocent people like me who thought this would be just another college extra-fluff romcom most of us signed up for but turns out #myoxfordyear is not a romcom. I just finished watching it and honestly. I feel like jumping off a cliff right now."

My Oxford Year is the new romance that revolves around Anna, an American student, and Jamie, the professor. Amid exploring her life in Oxford, Anna falls in love with Mylchreest’s character, who changes her life forever.

My Oxford Year is available on Netflix.

ALSO READ: My Oxford Year Ending Explained: Did Anna Stay Back in UK With Jamie? All We Know About Netflix’s New Romance