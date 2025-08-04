My Oxford Year Ending Explained: Did Anna Stay Back in UK With Jamie? All We Know About Netflix’s New Romance

Netflix’s newest romance, My Oxford Year, has hit the digital screens. The movie starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest has got the internet talking with its heartbreaking climax. Directed by Iain Morris, the storyline is based on the novel of the same name, penned by Julia Whelan.

As for the movie, it revolves around an American student, Anna, who heads to Oxford to fulfill her dream. While in the process, she meets a charming local, Jamie, who changes his and Anna’s lives forever.

Apart from Carson and the Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte story star, the cast also includes Poppy Gilbert, Dougray Scott, and Harry Trevaldwyn, among others.

My Oxford Year ending explained

While fans are enjoying the chemistry between Carson and Mylchreest on the screens, they are also left weeping by the climax of the film. Despite being attracted to Anna, Jamie wants to keep his distance from her. Not only because he is afraid of commitments, but also because he is terminally ill and does not want to ruin Anna’s life.

However, Jamie could not fight his feelings anymore, and he ultimately went on to get together with Anna.

At the end of the film, Anna faces a tough decision. She could either stay back in the U.K. or return to her home country. Finally, Carson’s character decides to stay. She and Jamie spend the night together, only for Anna to find Jamie lying unconscious the other morning. He has severe leukemia, and the condition could also kill him.

Lying beside Jamie on what is now his deathbed, Anna discusses her future travel plans with the one she loves. The itinerary includes places like Amsterdam, Venice, Paris, and Greece.

The audience witnesses the scene cutting to a montage of images, where Anna and Jamie visit the countries together. The movie then jumps back, and it is revealed that Jamie has passed away with Anna beside him.

In the final scenes, Anna is now a professor at Oxford, teaching the students.

My Oxford Year is available to stream on Netflix.

