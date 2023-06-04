Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin spotted kissing days before news of his alleged affair surfaced

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, were seen sharing a kiss just days before news of his alleged affair with Camille Étienne surfaced. Reports have suggested that Benjamin was “fighting desperately” to save their marriage before the news of the cheating scandal broke.

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin spotted kissing

On May 29, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were having dinner along with Portman’s “May December” director Todd Haynes at a restaurant called Georges in Paris. There, the couple was seen cozying up as they packed PDA. The duo was snapped while sharing a romantic kiss. The ‘Black Swan’ star was also spotted having a conversation with Haynes outdoors while holding a glass of wine in her hand. Portman and the screenwriter shared a hug while Benjamin was seen chatting with an unknown woman nearby.

The couple’s romantic outing came four days before the news of the French dancer’s alleged affair with Camille Étienne broke. According to Page Six, Millepied was fighting desperately to save his marriage with Natalie Portman. The source also revealed that the couple separated last year but managed to deal with their issues. The latest allegations seem to have complicated things again.

A source spoke about the current status of the couple’s relationship, the source disclosed, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.” However, Portman is a private person and her kids are her biggest focus at the moment.

Who is Camille Étienne?

Camille Étienne is the woman Benjamin allegedly had an affair with. Étienne is an activist for French climate change and social justice. Camille Étienne is a much younger than Benjamin Millepied. She is 25 years old while Millepied is 45. She has nearly 300,000 followers on her Instagram. Camille appears on several TV programs, advocating her beliefs.

Natalie Portman hints at her marriage woes

The ‘No Strings Attached’ actress seemingly hinted at her marriage woes just one day before the news of her husband’s alleged affair came into light. On Thursday, the actress gave her followers a glimpse at her latest read which is about a “grieving wife.” Portman captioned a photo while her head peeking out from out of the book, “When X, a polarizing and elusive artist, drops dead in her office, her grieving wife sets out to uncover the truth of X’s life.”

Natalie Portman and Millepied met each other in 2009 at the sets of her ballet movie “Black Swan.” He was the choreographer on the sets of the movie. The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in Big Sur, Calif in 2012. They share two children from their marriage, their son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

