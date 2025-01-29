Netflix Invites Potential O.J. Simpson Trial Witnesses 'Who Were Not Called' in Court to Speak Out in Docuseries; Find Out Release Date

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder which might be triggering for some readers.

Netflix's new docuseries, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson released on January 29 on Netflix, sheds fresh light on the 1994 O.J. Simpson murder trial, inviting key witnesses who were never called to testify.

The series relives famous moments from the trial, such as the white Bronco chase and the glove incident, but also focuses on details that were overlooked in court.

The series delves into the testimonies of people who were never heard during the original trial, giving audiences a deeper perspective.

Director Floyd Russ says, “I want them to feel like the jury.” These witnesses offer new insights into Simpson’s movements on the night of the murders, including unusual behavior that was never fully explored in court.

Jill Shively, who was driving near the crime scene on June 12, 1994, shares her experience in the docuseries. Shively nearly collided with a white Bronco driven by O.J. Simpson, who she recognized from his voice.

“I could see who it was and I knew it was a football player, but I wasn’t sure who,” she recalls. Despite this potential lead, her testimony was never presented in court.

Shively believes that her story could have made a difference but is unsure if it would have led to a conviction. She shares, “I’ve spoken to jurors from the Simpson trial who said, ‘I would’ve loved to have heard your story.’”

Skip Junis, another key witness, recounts an unusual encounter with Simpson at Los Angeles International Airport just after the murders. Junis noticed Simpson carrying a gym bag, which he found odd.

“O.J. went to a trash can and plopped the bag on top,” Junis remembers. After seeing news about the murders, Junis reported the incident to both the prosecution and defense but was never called to testify.

Junis still wonders about the contents of the bag and why Simpson disposed of it. “Why would he have brought it from his house? It just doesn’t make sense,” he says.

The American Manhunt docuseries also explores other overlooked evidence, like the bloody glove and strange items found in Simpson’s bedroom.

It aims to provide a fuller picture of the investigation and trial. As new voices and details come to light, viewers are invited to reconsider the case from different angles.

