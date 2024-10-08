Kristen Bell recently shared her thoughts on who she believes should play Anna in Disney's live-action Frozen movie. However, this casting is only possible if the film gets produced sooner rather than later. One of Disney's most popular and successful animated movies of 2013 was Frozen, which shot to the top of the rankings.

But for spectators, the most exciting version is the live-action Frozen. Bell was asked who she would want to see play Anna in a live-action Frozen remake while she was doing a sit-down interview with Elle to promote her most recent production, Nobody Wants This, with co-star Adam Brody.

"In the live-action?" she quipped. Bellt then thought about all the actors in Hollywood who were suitable for their age. In the end, she decided on "Joey King," who is most recognized for her work in the Netflix film trilogy The Kissing Booth.

Anna, the younger sister of Elsa and the princess of the made-up Scandinavian realm of Arendelle, is based loosely on the fairy tale figure Gerda from Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen.

In the 2013 film, after her sister exiles herself from the kingdom due to accidentally plunging Arendelle into an endless winter through the use of her ice and snow powers, Anna sets out on a perilous journey to bring Elsa home. Together with Elsa, Kristoff, Anna's love interest, and Sven, Kristoff's reindeer companion, she is one of the five primary characters in the Frozen film series.

Joey King debuted in a film in 2008 with Horton Hears A Who! She became popular for her role as Ramona Quimby in Ramona and Beezus shortly after. King is currently in her mid-20s and still lands big roles.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012), The Conjuring (2013), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Bullet Train (2022), and, most recently, A Family Affair (2024) and Despicable Me 4 (2024) are among King's other acting credits.

