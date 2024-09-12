New Queen Elizabeth Statue Unveiled in Antrim Sparks Criticism for Lacking Likeness to the Late Monarch

A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth, unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens on Friday, September 6, to mark the second anniversary of her death, is facing criticism. The queen passed away on September 8, 2022. The bronze statue, which includes the queen, her late husband Prince Philip, and two of her beloved corgis, has been criticized by many for its lack of resemblance to the monarch.

Under the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough’s Facebook post about the new sculpture, users expressed their disappointment, with one writing, “Dreadful... take it down. It’s an insult to Her Majesty.” A second user echoed similar sentiment, writing, “Both need removed, melted down & redone. That’s actually offensive.” A third royal family enthusiast advised the people involved with signing off the model to get their “eyes checked,” while a fourth person questioned, “Why can’t anyone hire a sculptor that can actually make a likeness?!”

While almost all comments on the aforementioned social media platform labeled the statue an insult to the late queen's memory, Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly told the BBC that the statue is “beautiful” and a perfect “tribute not only to Her Majesty’s extraordinary life and reign but also to her deep connection with the people of our borough.”

The Newtownabbey Borough Council also defended the statue in a statement to the outlet, noting, “Art can sometimes spark diverse opinions, but it’s important to emphasize that the sculpture has been warmly received by most who have seen it in person.” According to the Council, the statue, located close to the city of Belfast, where the late queen visited with her husband in 2016, effectively captures her grace and stands as a fitting tribute to her.

Another monument planned to be unveiled on what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday in 2026 is in the works. This one will be located in London’s St. James Park.

