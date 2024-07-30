New Threats And Global Adventure Unveiled In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 Teaser Release At SDCC 2024; Watch

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory returns to Netflix with its second season. A teaser for the new season was shown at San Diego Comic-Con, along with a special early screening of the first episode. The new season will start streaming on October 17. Checkout out the teaser below;

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory unveils Season 2 teaser at SDCC 2024

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, attendees saw a teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2, learned the release date, received a special poster, and watched the first episode of the new season.

The teaser trailer shown at SDCC hints at a tough journey ahead for characters Darius (voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben (Sean Giambrone), Kenji (Darren Barnet), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), and Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed).

In the trailer, Darius faces a familiar challenge seen in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World stories: he has to find courage to deal with a stray dinosaur on a rainy night. But when lightning strikes, it reveals an even bigger and more dangerous threat they must face soon.

The official synopsis of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory read; “With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker, unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.”

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is a sequel to Camp Cretaceous

Chaos Theory is a follow-up to the animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, which aired from 2020 to 2022. In Camp Cretaceous, dinosaur fan Darius Bowman, voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams, gets invited to a dinosaur-themed adventure camp after winning a Jurassic World video game.

However, things go wrong when the dinosaurs escape, leaving Darius and his friends stranded on the island. They have to find a way to survive and escape.

Chaos Theory, which premiered in May, is set six years after Camp Cretaceous. It shows the survivors trying to adjust to a world now filled with dinosaurs and dangerous people. The events of the series take place between the movies Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

The series is created by Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. The voice cast includes Sean Giambrone, Darren Barnet, Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed, and Kiersten Kelly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Ti West's Pearl, X, and MaXXXine Are Interlinked; Explained