'No Longer Trusted Them': Jon Watts Divulges on Why Apple TV+’s Wolfs Sequel Starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt Was Canceled

The Apple TV+ movie Wolves is one film that has garnered significant attention for the streamer. While the George Clooney and Brad Pitt-led project was largely loved by all who watched it, an odd situation arose between the director, Jon Watts, and Apple TV+.

For those who may not know, the movie was initially announced to have a sequel. However, the much-anticipated follow-up will no longer be happening.

The disappointing news surfaced recently, and Jon Watts has shared his thoughts on the matter. While many fans expressed their shock over the announcement, the filmmaker provided some insight during a recent interview with Deadline.

Watts revealed that he first showed Apple TV+ his cut of the film earlier this year, stating that the team was “extremely enthusiastic” about it. Impressed by his work, Apple TV+ quickly commissioned him to begin developing a sequel.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn. The streamer announced their decision to forgo a full theatrical release for Wolves, opting instead to focus on streaming. What made matters worse was that Apple TV+ informed Watts of this decision just a week before the news broke publicly. This announcement coincided with the revelation that a sequel was already in development.

Per Watts, while he was shocked by the limited theatrical release news, he had requested the streamer to “please not include the news that I was writing a sequel.”

Apple TV+ anyway ignored the request and went ahead announcing Wolfs 2, seemingly in an attempt to have “a positive spin to their streaming pivot.”

Further talking to the outlet, the director then mentioned that he returned the mone that Apple TV+ had given him to work on the sequel adding that he didn't want to talk about the future project and “generate any unnecessary negative press.”

Concluding his words, Watts stated, “Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

Wolfs was released with a limited theatrical run on September 20, 2024.

It stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt alongside Amy Ryan and Richard Kind.

