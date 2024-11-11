Noel Gallagher Reportedly Working on New Music for Oasis Reunion Tour; Liam Gallagher Yet to Contribute

Noel Gallagher has reportedly recorded six new songs for a potential Oasis album, but his brother Liam has yet to contribute any music. The brothers are reportedly being kept apart due to their previous volatile relationship to avoid any conflict before their highly anticipated reunion tour next year. A source recently said that if Liam has any tracks of his own to contribute, he can always do it remotely.

“It is of utmost importance that they are as harmonious as possible ahead of their massive reunion,” the source told The Sun on Sunday, November 10.

“There is intense speculation in the record industry that Noel is going to exploit the huge success of their reunion tour to finally invite Liam on his tunes,” the tipster added.

The outlet, however, claimed that the idea of a new album being produced for Oasis has been “intensely denied” by the duo’s inner circle, who insist that the tour is the brothers’ only focus as of now.

ALSO READ: Oasis Confirms 2025 Reunion Tour Across UK And Ireland After 15-Year Hiatus; Check Dates HERE

Noel, however, is keen for the band not to be seen as a “nostalgia act.” The source told The Sun that the rocker knows the reunion is about the hits, but he doesn’t want their comeback to be based solely on that. “He has the tunes ready to go if things continue to work well with Liam,” the insider said.

Advertisement

Liam, for his part, declared earlier this week via X that he had been “blown away” by Noel’s music for a potential Oasis record. When a fan asked him in September if Noel was working on new music for the band, Liam bluntly replied, “Yep, it’s already finished.”

ALSO READ: Oasis Comeback: Inside Liam and Noel’s Secret Meeting that led to an Iconic Photoshoot

Elsewhere, according to a source’s intel to The Sun, the upcoming Oasis reunion could spawn a multi-million-pound Beatles-type documentary. Apple TV+ is reportedly vying for the rights to produce it, facing stiff competition from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

If made, the documentary is expected to follow a similar style to Disney+’s Get Back, which followed Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr making the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be. Noel and Liam are both reportedly big Beatles fans.

ALSO READ: The Beatles' Now and Then Scripts Grammy History As First Ever AI-Assisted Song To Earn Nominations; Fans React