Olivia Hussey Eisley, Iconic Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet, Passes Away at 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, remembered for her portrayal of Juliet in the controversial 1968 film Romeo and Juliet by Franco Zeffirelli, has passed away at the age of 73.

Hussey took her last breath peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Her official Instagram account announced her death with a heartfelt post honoring her legacy.

The post reads: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her."

Besides Romeo and Juliet, Hussey featured alongside Peter Ustinov in the film Death on the Nile, appeared as Norma Bates in Psycho IV: The Beginning, and participated in the 1990 miniseries based on Stephen King's novel It. She was also reunited with Zeffirelli for the 1977 TV film Jesus of Nazareth, in which she played Mary, the mother of Jesus.

In 2022, Hussey and her Romeo and Juliet co-star Leonard Whiting sued Paramount Pictures, alleging that Zeffirelli filmed them nude without consent when they were only 15 and 16 years old. The pair claimed damages of $100 million due to the film's huge success, which they estimated to have earned over $500 million.

Following the lawsuit, Zeffirelli's son stated to The Guardian in January 2023, "It is embarrassing to hear that today, 55 years after filming, two elderly actors who owe their notoriety essentially to this film wake up to declare that they have suffered an abuse that has caused them years of anxiety and emotional discomfort."

The film received four Academy Award nominations and was filled with explicit scenes that were considered highly controversial at the time. Despite the controversy, it won Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design. Both Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting won Golden Globes for their performances in the film.

Olivia Hussey Eisley's family has released a statement expressing their profound sadness over her passing, remembering her as a person whose warmth, wisdom, and kindness touched everyone she knew. She is survived by her children, Alex, Max, and India; her husband of 35 years, David Glen Eisley; and her grandson, Greyson.

