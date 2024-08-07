‘Once In A Lifetime Human’: Josh Hall Recalls Friend Gonzalo Galvez Who Passed Away Battling Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Josh Hall dropped an emotionally-drenched social media post, recalling the time he shared with his close friend Gonzalo Galvez who passed away after battling cancer.

The two had been together since the time the licensed realtor was a cop and with time had developed an unbreakable bond. Taking to his Instagram, Joshua Hall posted a series of photos. In these pictures, he could be seen along with his late friend Galvez.

Hall, who is a Texas-based realtor also had an emotional caption in his post that even spoke of how brave Gonzalo Galvez was.

In the post that was uploaded on August 6, 2024, Hall stated that Galvez was "the best human I've ever known."

Calling him the bravest person, the real estate professional maintained that his late friend never gave up on fighting with his struggles. Further shedding light on the time they had spent together, Hall stated that he and Galvez would see each other every week or anytime Gonzalo Galvez faced a setback in his life.

Talking about his friend, Hall stated Galvez would always look him in the eye, stating said he wouldn’t give up.

The television star went on to add that he and Galvez would usually talk about the sweet time they shared and create a few more plans for their future, adding, “Unfortunately, those plans will never happen together, but those memories will live inside me forever."

Referring to Galvez as a legend, Hall also stated that although he was not famous, “he was not rich or someone publicly known, but what he was, was a once in a lifetime human."

Talking about the time they had met, Hall stated in his Instagram post that it was when he worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Josh Hall also stated that when he had first met Gonzalo Galvez he knew that it was a bond for lifetime, adding that the late friend had introduced him to some really interesting people.

Their friends were all present during the final days of Gonzalo Galvez, and even in that time, Galvez would ask everyone if they were okay, by lifting his head up, added Hall.

Concluding his words, Hall then wrote, "Your final words to me, 'I love you Josh, it’s going to be ok.' I love you Gonzalo Galvez. EOW 08-06-2024."

In the photos that Josh Hall shared on his social media, he could be seen donning a wide smile with Gonzalo Galvez in many pictures. Be it in a swimming pool or be it wearing a uniform, both Hall and Galvez could be seen having a great time together.

