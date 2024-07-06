"One of My Life's Great Blessings" – Donnie Wahlberg Reflects on Blue Bloods Journey

After 14 seasons, Blue Bloods is coming to an end. While fans have a few more months before they have to say their goodbyes to the Reagan family, the stars of the show are filming their last scenes now.

Donnie Wahlberg took a break from his New Kids on the Block tour to return to set one more time.

He posted a video along with an emotional tribute to the show and his fans. In the video, Donnie is seen stepping off a tour bus holding a cup of coffee with the message, "Pulled up from Summer Magic Tour to film Danny Reagan's 'last tour.' Thankful to all."

Wahlberg expressed his heartfelt gratitude in a message accompanying the video.

"Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it," he writes. "To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you." He continues: "To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud. Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don’t make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you. #godspeed #BlueBloods #Family #love #gratitude #thoughts #NYPD #NewYork #NewYorkCity"

Advertisement

Messages included, "What an amazing run you’ve had! Much love to you and the rest of the cast & crew! Job well done!! " and "Congrats @donniewahlberg It’s been an absolute pleasure watching you play my favorite character on TV."

The final episodes of Blue Bloods' last season will air in the fall. CBS has hinted at a spinoff in the works, but no further details have been made available.

ALSO READ: 'Would Love To Find The Perfect...': Emma Roberts Reveals If She'll Ever Work With Aunt Julia Roberts