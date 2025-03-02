BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX and Chappell Roan Win Big; Check Out Full List of Winners
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and The Last Dinner Party were among the biggest winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena. Check out the full list of winners from the night.
The 2025 BRIT Awards wrapped up on March 1 at London's O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall as the host. Charli xcx led the nominations with five nods, while The Last Dinner Party followed closely with four. The night was packed with performances from top artists, including Sam Fender, Lola Young, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s BRIT Awards:
Artist of the Year
Charli xcx (Winner)
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Group of the Year
Ezra Collective (Winner)
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
The Last Dinner Party
Album of the Year
Brat - Charli xcx (Winner)
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
Radical Optimism - Radical Optimism
Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective
Prelude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party
Song of the Year
Guess - Charli xcx featuring Billie Eilish (Winner)
i like the way you kiss me - Artemas
Now And Then - The Beatles
Kisses BL3SS - x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose)
BAND4BAND - Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby)
Backbone - Chase & Status / Stormzy
feelslikeimfallinginlove - Coldplay
Training Season - Dua Lipa
Alibi - Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental)
Angel Of My Dreams - JADE
KEHLANI - Jordan Adetunji
Thick Of It - KSI (feat Trippie Redd)
Stargazing - Myles Smith
You're Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder
Somedays - Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D
Best New Artist
The Last Dinner Party (Winner)
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
International Artist of the Year
Chappell Roan (Winner)
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International Group of the Year
Fontaines D.C. (Winner)
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
International Song of the Year
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan (Winner)
Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
Texas Hold 'Em - Beyoncé
Birds of a Feather- Billie Eilish
End of Beginning - Djo
Houdini - Eminem
Too Sweet - Hozier
Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
Stick Season - Noah Kahan
I Had Some Help - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Fortnight - Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)
Lose Control - Teddy Swims
Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Sam Fender (Winner)
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Stormzy (Winner)
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best Dance Act
Charli xcx (Winner)
Becky Hill
Chase & Status
Fred Again..
Nia Archives
Best Pop Act
JADE (Winner)
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best R&B Act
Raye (Winner)
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Rising Star
Myles Smith (Winner)
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Oscars 2025: How Are Academy Award Winners Selected? Understanding the Voting Process