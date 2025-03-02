BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX and Chappell Roan Win Big; Check Out Full List of Winners

Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and The Last Dinner Party were among the biggest winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena. Check out the full list of winners from the night.

Sakina Kaukawala
Written by Sakina Kaukawala , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Mar 02, 2025 | 09:58 AM IST | 3.4K
(Image Courtesy: Instagram and YouTube)
Charli XCX and Chappell Roan (via Instagram and YouTube)

The 2025 BRIT Awards wrapped up on March 1 at London's O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall as the host. Charli xcx led the nominations with five nods, while The Last Dinner Party followed closely with four. The night was packed with performances from top artists, including Sam Fender, Lola Young, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s BRIT Awards:

Artist of the Year

Charli xcx (Winner)

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year

Ezra Collective (Winner)

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

The Last Dinner Party

Album of the Year

Brat - Charli xcx (Winner)

Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure

Radical Optimism - Radical Optimism

Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective

Prelude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party

Song of the Year

Guess - Charli xcx featuring Billie Eilish (Winner)

i like the way you kiss me - Artemas

Now And Then - The Beatles

Kisses BL3SS - x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose)

BAND4BAND - Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby)

Backbone - Chase & Status / Stormzy

feelslikeimfallinginlove - Coldplay

Training Season - Dua Lipa

Alibi - Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental)

Advertisement

Angel Of My Dreams - JADE

KEHLANI - Jordan Adetunji

Thick Of It - KSI (feat Trippie Redd)

Stargazing - Myles Smith

You're Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder

Somedays - Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D

Best New Artist

The Last Dinner Party (Winner)

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist of the Year

Chappell Roan (Winner)

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group of the Year

Fontaines D.C. (Winner)

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song of the Year

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan (Winner)

Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

Texas Hold 'Em - Beyoncé

Birds of a Feather-  Billie Eilish

End of Beginning - Djo

Houdini - Eminem

Too Sweet - Hozier

Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow

Stick Season - Noah Kahan

Advertisement

I Had Some Help - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Fortnight - Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)

Lose Control - Teddy Swims

Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Sam Fender (Winner)

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Stormzy (Winner)

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Charli xcx (Winner)

Becky Hill

Chase & Status

Fred Again..

Nia Archives

Best Pop Act

JADE (Winner)

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best R&B Act

Raye (Winner)

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Rising Star

Myles Smith (Winner)

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Also Read

Oscars 2025: How Are Academy Award Winners Selected? Understanding the Voting Process

About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala
Sakina Kaukawala
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Sakina is an accomplished content writer with nearly two years of professional experience working at...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles