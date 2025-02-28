Oscars 2025: Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg to Return to the Academy Awards' Red Carpet: 'Having 90 Seconds With...'

Amelia Dimoldenberg, known for her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, will bring her awkward flirting skills to the 2025 Oscars red carpet. This will mark her second consecutive year as a correspondent and social media ambassador for the Academy Awards.

At the 2024 Oscars, the influencer flirted with Taylor Zakhar Perez, discussed her love life with Jennifer Lawrence, and played rock, paper, scissors with The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson. This year, Dimoldenberg hopes to cross paths with nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, and Mikey Madison.

“I love the challenge of it—having 90 seconds with someone, and you have to get something incredible,” she told Page Six.

She explained that dealing with a “conveyor belt” of celebrity interviews can be fun and refreshing. She also revealed that she doesn’t follow a particular pattern during her interviews and prefers to go with the vibe of the interviewee.

Dimoldenberg admitted that sometimes she unexpectedly creates a strong rapport with a celebrity while interviewing them for the first time. Her confident and quick-witted replies are hard to keep up with, but they never make the celebrity uncomfortable.

Jennifer Davidson, the Academy’s head of marketing and communications, explained to the outlet why they love having Dimoldenberg as the Oscars correspondent. “Her lighthearted, humorous approach results in relatable, authentic moments,” she said.

Davidson praised the incredible feedback last year’s red carpet interviews received and said that bringing Dimoldenberg back for the gig made perfect sense. The YouTuber produces her series under her banner, Dimz Inc., and boasts more than 2.8 million subscribers, with her videos surpassing 668 million views.

Her most viral interview has been with actor Andrew Garfield. Every time the duo interacts, they have the internet gushing over their quick-witted and hilarious chemistry.