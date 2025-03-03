Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien Jokes Kendrick Lamar Might Pop Out to Diss Drake Amid Hollywood's Biggest Night

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to pedophilia

Conan O’Brien recently had some highly intriguing words to throw on the stage of the 97th Academy Awards. The comedian recalled Kendrick Lamar’s recent Grammy-winning track and also gushed about Drake.

When the event restarted after a break, and people were hoping to see some new winner being called upon the stage, O’Brien stated that the award ceremony was at the midway point, also adding that it was a "time to call Drake a pedophile."

For those who do not know, Conan O’Brien was referencing K. Dot’s Super Bowl halftime show performance that took place just last month. This was when the Count Me Out artist called Drake a predator. However, back then, the artist censored himself and did not rap the word.

Meanwhile, when Conan O’Brien joked about the track Not Like Us, he even assured the ones sitting in the audience and even those watching him live on TV that he had covered himself, stating that he had already lawyered up before doing the stint on the show.

Moreover, while the audience was stunned yet laughed at the joke, the host made a few more remarks about other celebrities. O’Brien is not known to shy away from his words, and the same happened when he joked about Karla Sofía Gascón’s racist post.

Well, the Emilia Perez actress was right in the audience when the host made the joke.

Since the time the We Cry Together artist dropped his diss track, targeting Drake, the Rich Baby Daddy has been joked about on many grand occasions. Interestingly, Not Like Us made Kendrick Lamar a winner in many categories during the Grammy Awards.

While Lamar was nominated in seven categories, he nabbed five golden gramophones, even winning in the Best Song of the Year category.

The 97th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

