Emilia Pérez Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Skips Oscar Nominees Dinner Amid Racist Remarks Controversy
Emilia Pérez lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón missed the Oscar nominees' dinner at the Academy Museum. Read on to know the details.
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón, who became the first openly trans woman to get nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category, was reportedly not seen at the dinner of Oscar nominees on February 25 at the Academy Museum.
After skipping various high-profile events during this season's awards show run, according to People, Gascón was not seen at the Academy Museum dinner alongside castmate Zoe Saldaña.
However, she will reportedly turn up for the Oscars ceremony on March 2, 2025. According to Deadline, Netflix will pay for the actress to attend the Dolby Theater ceremony in Los Angeles.
The Spanish actress has been mired in scandal with resurfaced social media content that is heavily criticized. In earlier posts, she criticized Muslim culture, George Floyd, and diversity, which generated pushback, leading her to disable her X account and release an apology denying the racist accusations.
She apologized in response to criticism in February in an Instagram post, saying she hoped her silence would let Emilia Pérez be judged on its artistic value. She also issued a public apology to those hurt by her words.
Gascón wrote that she was "hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference. I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way."
Emilia Pérez remains a strong frontrunner at the 97th Academy Awards, with 13 nominations. Director Jacques Audiard, who had also denounced Gascón's words, praised her work when receiving a BAFTA award.
Emilia Pérez is now streaming on Netflix.
