Oscars 2025: Mick Jagger Gets Warm Welcome Onstage with Standing Ovation from the Audience; Singer Roasts Bob Dylan
Mick Jagger received a standing ovation at the 2025 Oscars as he took the stage to present the Best Original Song. The rock legend added humor to the night with a playful jab at Bob Dylan.
At the 97th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, rock legend Mick Jagger took center stage to present the Oscar for Best Original Song. The audience erupted into a standing ovation, celebrating the Rolling Stones frontman's enduring influence on music and culture.
Jagger, known for his charismatic presence, didn't miss the opportunity to infuse humor into the evening. He playfully addressed Bob Dylan's absence, quipping, "Bob Dylan declined to present the song Oscar because the best songs of the year were obviously in A Complete Unknown."
The jest referenced the biopic A Complete Unknown, chronicling Dylan's early career, which garnered eight nominations, including Best Picture.
The nominees for Best Original Song were: El Mal from Emilia Pérez, Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez, Never Too Late by Elton John, Like a Bird from Sing Sing, and The Journey from The Six Triple Eight.
Emilia Pérez, a musical film that delves into themes of identity and transformation, led the nominations with 13 nods, including two in the Best Original Song category. The film's music, integral to its narrative, was composed by the French duo Clément Ducol and Camille.
As Jagger announced El Mal as the winner, Ducol and Camille ascended the stage to accept their first Academy Award. In her acceptance speech, Camille shared the song's message against corruption and the power of music and art in promoting good and progress.
