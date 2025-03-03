Oscars 2025 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The 97th Academy Awards honored outstanding films, performances, and achievements, with Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez among the big winners.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Mar 03, 2025  |  08:23 AM IST |  328
Oscars 2025 [Image via Getty Images]
Oscars 2025 [Image via Getty Images]

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated the best in filmmaking, honoring outstanding performances, technical achievements, and creative storytelling. Here is the full list of winners and nominees from Hollywood’s biggest night:

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (WINNER)
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (WINNER)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
  • Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan) (WINNER)
  • Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi)
  • Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)
  • Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Anora (Written by Sean Baker) (WINNER)
  • The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
  • A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)
  • September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)
  • The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat)

Animated Feature Film

  • Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman) (WINNER)
  • Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)
  • Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek)
  • The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)
Animated Short Film

  • Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi) (WINNER)
  • Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)
  • Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)
  • Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
  • Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
  • Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
  • Maria (Ed Lachman)
  • Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
  • Conclave (Lisy Christl)
  • Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)
  • Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
  • Wicked (Paul Tazewell) (WINNER)

Film Editing

  • Anora (Sean Baker) (WINNER)
  • The Brutalist (David Jancso)
  • Conclave (Nick Emerson)
  • Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)
  • Wicked (Myron Kerstein)

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado)
  • Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)
  • Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)
  • The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli) (WINNER)
  • Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth)
Live-Action Short Film

  • A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)
  • Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)
  • I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent) (WINNER)
  • The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Music (Original Score)

  • The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
  • Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
  • Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
  • Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
  • The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Music (Original Song)

  • "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard) (WINNER)
  • "The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
  • "Like a Bird" from Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
  • "Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
  • "Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin)
Documentary Feature Film

  • Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin)
  • No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham) (WINNER)
  • Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety)
  • Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn)

Documentary Short Film

  • Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)
  • I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)
  • Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington) (WINNER)

International Feature Film

  • I’m Still Here (Brazil)
  • The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
  • Emilia Pérez (France)
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
  • Flow (Latvia)

Production Design

  • The Brutalist (Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia)
  • Conclave (Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter)
  • Dune: Part Two (Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau)
  • Nosferatu (Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerová)
  • Wicked (Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales) (WINNER)

Sound

  • Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill) (WINNER)

Visual Effects

  • Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer) (WINNER)
