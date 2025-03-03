Oscars 2025 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
The 97th Academy Awards celebrated the best in filmmaking, honoring outstanding performances, technical achievements, and creative storytelling. Here is the full list of winners and nominees from Hollywood’s biggest night:
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (WINNER)
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (WINNER)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
- Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan) (WINNER)
- Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi)
- Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)
- Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anora (Written by Sean Baker) (WINNER)
- The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
- A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)
- September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)
- The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat)
Animated Feature Film
- Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman) (WINNER)
- Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)
- Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek)
- The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)
Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)
- In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi) (WINNER)
- Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)
- Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)
- Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)
Cinematography
- The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
- Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
- Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
- Maria (Ed Lachman)
- Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
- Conclave (Lisy Christl)
- Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)
- Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
- Wicked (Paul Tazewell) (WINNER)
Film Editing
- Anora (Sean Baker) (WINNER)
- The Brutalist (David Jancso)
- Conclave (Nick Emerson)
- Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)
- Wicked (Myron Kerstein)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado)
- Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)
- Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)
- The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli) (WINNER)
- Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth)
Live-Action Short Film
- A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)
- Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)
- I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent) (WINNER)
- The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)
Music (Original Score)
- The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
- Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
- Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
- Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
- The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)
Music (Original Song)
- "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard) (WINNER)
- "The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
- "Like a Bird" from Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
- "Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
- "Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin)
Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin)
- No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham) (WINNER)
- Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety)
- Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn)
Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)
- I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)
- Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)
- Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington) (WINNER)
International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Latvia)
Production Design
- The Brutalist (Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia)
- Conclave (Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter)
- Dune: Part Two (Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau)
- Nosferatu (Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerová)
- Wicked (Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales) (WINNER)
Sound
- Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill) (WINNER)
Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer) (WINNER)
