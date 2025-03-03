Oscars 2025: Netizens Slam Kylie Jenner for ‘No Manners’ as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Introduces Her to Elton John

Kylie Jenner once again came under fire online. The businesswoman is heavily criticized for not standing up while she greeted the veteran musician Elton John during the 97th Academy Awards held on March 2, 2025.

The clip of the same incident has been going viral online. In the video, it appeared that during the commercial break, her beau Timothée Chalamet hugged the Cold Heart singer and seemingly went ahead to introduce the Kardashians star.

During this, Jenner, who was seated on her chair, did not stand up. While greeting, the gentleman that he is, the iconic vocalist kissed her hand. This move by Jenner truly did not sit well with the netizens.

The same video was shared on People magazine’s Instagram page, where many individuals did not shy away from putting forth their honest reactions.

A platform user wrote, “No manners.” Another penned, “Get up and give him the respect he deserves." An individual expressed, "Wow, mama Kris [Jenner]—did you not teach your daughter any manners?”

The slamming did not stop there; another person committed, “Don't shake hands sitting down,” while another wrote, “Money can't buy manners or respect.” A person simply wrote, “Wtf. I don't care who it is; if you are being introduced to someone and they are all standing, you stand the hell up and say hello. My goodness.”

Advertisement

This is nothing new to the reality show stars because previously she has been called out and trolled on several instances.

But one thing is for certain: the couple—Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner—did shine together when she accompanied him during the prestigious event. This appeared to be an important night for him as he was nominated for his work in A Complete Unknown in the Best Actor category, which was ultimately grabbed by Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.