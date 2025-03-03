Oscars 2025: Why Did Kylie Jenner Switch Seats During Timothee Chalamet’s Best Actor Nomination Announcement?

Timothee Chalamet made headlines at the 97th Oscar Awards by making an appearance with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The latter made the actor’s nomination moment special by switching seats with the movie star’s mom during the commercial break.

Chalamet received a nod in the category of Best Actor for his role as young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. When the categories were announced on the stage, the mom of two took a seat at the back to let the mother and son have their moments of happiness.

At one point in the ceremony, Chalamet’s mom, Nicole Flender, and Jenner were snapped chatting too.

Meanwhile, the Wonka star did not win the prize, as ultimately the trophy went to Adrien Brody, who was in the race for his role in The Brutalist. Other actors who were nominated in the category included Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, and Colman Domingo.

Chalamet's mom has often appeared alongside her son to cheer for the actor at the award ceremonies. The Dune star previously took home the SAG Award for A Complete Unknown, and during the acceptance speech, Chalamet made sure to show gratitude to his mom. He said, "I'll start by thanking my mother, who I'm here with tonight." The Call Me By Your Name actor continued to add, "She has been working at Actors' Equity for 40 years, in the stage union."

The actor went on to state, "I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much this means to me, but the truth is this was five and a half years of my life."

As for Kylie and Timothee, the couple was also snapped in a PDA moment at the award ceremony.