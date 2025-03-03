Oscars 2025: Lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Inseparable As They Show Off PDA At Dolby Theater

Kylie Jenner shared a tender moment with her partner Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars. Chalamet has received an Oscar nomination for his film A Complete Unknown.

During the 2025 awards circuit, Jenner has been the ubiquitous show of support for Chalamet, with whom she attended event after event. While she's gone out of her way not to step on the red carpet herself, instead favoring the audience where she sits proudly by Timothée's side, tonight was no different.

Though Jenner missed the carpet, she stunned the insiders on the inside wearing a shiny, strappy black gown. The couple enjoyed a PDA-filled night. Pictures from inside the Dolby Theatre show them kissing each other while greeting other celebrities. The Hollywood Reporter has shared images and videos of the duo holding hands and getting cozy during the event.

As reported by Page Six, Kylie couldn't contain her excitement when she heard about Timothée's Oscar nomination. Though she had a gut feeling he would be acknowledged, seeing his name getting announced on screen was a wonderful experience. "She was screaming with excitement," a source shared. She's also looking forward to celebrating this achievement with him in person.

A prior insider report highlighted how much Timothée prizes Kylie's attendance at these celebrity-studded events. Though he's no novice when it comes to award shows, having her by his side makes it extra special. "Kylie really is his best friend and his biggest supporter," the insider revealed.

The source added, "They have such a strong connection and he was so thankful she could be there with him. [She] has such a positive energy and she just has a way of uplifting Timothée’s vibe whenever she’s around."

With Kylie Jenner rooting for him from the sidelines, Timothée Chalamet's awards season success is as much a celebration on a personal level as it is a professional victory.