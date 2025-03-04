Justin Bieber Gets Slammed Over Drug Use in New Post as Hailey Bieber Makes Solo Appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Trigger Warning: Contains mentions of drug use

Justin Bieber has caught the attention of his fans after a viral video surfaced online, showing him using drugs. The musician shared a carousel post on his Instagram, where one of the slides included a picture of the Peaches singer smoking from what appeared to be a bong.

However, the post did not sit well with users, who criticized the new dad for not accompanying his wife, Hailey Bieber, to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

The Canadian native wore a burgundy hoodie and black sweatpants in the picture. Meanwhile, the Rhode founder attended the party solo and shared pictures from the event.

Upset fans flooded the comment section of the post, sharing their thoughts on the picture.

One user wrote, "Aren't you in your 30s? This is a post a 14-year-old would make. Man up and be a DAD." Another fan commented, "Get off the drugs and raise your son."

A third user clapped back at the musician’s picture, writing, "Father of the year!!! Unfortunately, your dad was not a good role model, which is the main reason you should be one for your sons. Break the cycle! Wishing you the best!"

Another fan offered Bieber some advice, urging him to choose better friends. They commented, "You should make friends who encourage you to quit your bad habits and help you. What's the point of showing you're smoking weed? Bad influence."

Meanwhile, the Baby singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. While the couple has yet to reveal their child's face, Hailey often shares small glimpses of him.

As for the runway model’s outfit at the event, Bieber-Baldwin opted for a classic black gown paired with gold earrings.